Three years of working toward a better deal for the Orihuela Costa

Three years and counting, the length of time since the Federation of Associations of the Orihuela Costa (FAOC), had it’s constitution formalised.

And now, as it is about to further add to its network of member associations, their joint efforts are proving to be a lever of change for the coast, as the Federation continues to condemn deficiencies and propose workable solutions to Orihuela’s local government.

During the last 12 months, FAOC have regularly met representatives of the city council, to demand that the services and infrastructure provided to coastal residents are able to meet their needs, and that the budget spend is fair and representative based on the amount of tax paid by its residents into the municipal funds.

In so doing the Association has represented residents views with regard to the urbanisation of Cala Mosca, the Pativel (the Plan of Territorial Action of the Coast), and the 2017 Budget; they have also liaised with the Department of Citizen Participation with regard to the introduction of District Boards, and they have insisted, that both CHS and the City Council take action in the ramblas and ravines of the coast, which are regularly prone to flooding.

FAOC have also presented numerous proposals for the improvement of coastal services and they make regular observations of any deficiencies, especially in respect of the refuse collection and street cleaning services.

However the Association consider that the government team are still not doing enough to meet the requirements of people living on the Orihuela Costa and they have missed the opportunity offered by the 2017 budget to turn the situation around.

They say that there continues to be a lack of adequate investment and services on the coast, especially in the collection of waste and street cleaning but they will continue to focus their efforts on rectifying the shortcomings, on the 2018 budgets and on the sale of public land, so that the anticipated high urban growth is mirrored by adequate improvements to the infrastructures and services.

FAOC will also encourage the introduction of the District Boards on the coast, which are already more than 1 year late; that the City Council promotes the celebration of festivals and cultural events on the coast with more diligence; that the promised investments for the Emergency Centre, the new school and the compensatory funds of DUSI (Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy) are properly allocated.

The Association promises that it will continue to serve the needs of residents and that with their support they will soon achieve a much better Orihuela Costa.