San Miguel Golf Society at Lo Romero. November 1st, 2017.

There are many members of SMGS that enjoy playing Lo Romero, a course that always seems to be in good condition, with the greens especially good.

Thirty-eight members and three guests made their way to the course to play a stableford competition on a day threatened by rain but which, fortunately, did not materialise. Scoring was very good across all three categories, with 7 players beating their handicaps.

The day’s best score of 39 points was posted by both Mick Roscoe and Kyrre Skarsmoen from Bronze division, with Kyree taking the honours thanks to a better back 9. After prize giving the Committee met to finalise their roles and responsibilities, as well as discuss several other points. Members will be made aware of the outcomes in due course.

The day’s competition results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 4th Brian Butler (34 on CB), 3rd Paul Cobain (36), 2nd Mick Roscoe (39 on CB), and 1st Kyrre Skarsmoen, also with 39 points.

Silver Category: 4th Brian Mulligan (34 on CB), 3rd Ken Flaherty (35), 2nd Peter Hudson (37 on CB), and 1st Phil Birtwistle, also with 37 points.

Gold Category: 4th Keven Mitchell (35), 3rd Bjorn Pettersson (37 on CB), 2nd Darren Hancock (37on CB), and 1st Tony Sims with 38 points.

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s (open to all) went to Tony Smale (hole 5), Alan Hill (7), Marg Birtwistle (12), and John Osborne (15).

The Abacus was won by Norman McBride.

The Best Guest prize went to Steve Bestwick with 31 points.

Our thanks go to the staff at Lo Romero for their contribution to an enjoyable day.

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Captain Tony Smale a call on 628227687 to find out more about the society and its weekly golf get-togethers.

Next week we will be at Mar Menor.