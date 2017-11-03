What happened to the craft fair in Guardamar del Segura this weekend?

The craft association Amata had planned to participate in the project Tapas con Historia with a craft fair, to be held on 3, 4 and 5 November in the Avenida de los Pinos in Guardamar del Segura, but due to organizational problems Town Hall cancelled at the last moment.

Because of the short notice there was no time to advise readers of weekly newspapers, and Amata would like to apologize to all those people who made the journey, and hopes that a visit to the other attractions of Guardamar, such as its tapas, its dunes and its extensive parks, will have compensated.