Resplendent in scarlet at La Zenia Boulevard

Following its recent launch in Benidorm the Poppy Appeal is now very much underway across the whole of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida but nowhere has it been more colourful than on the Orihuela Costa where Chelsea Pensioners Wayne Campbell BEM and Skippy Teasdale have been doing a great job.

After arriving back from Benidorm there was no let up for the pair who were out during the following weekend meeting and greeting at La Zenia Boulevard.

And what a draw they were, resplendent in their world famous scarlet tunics, as the pair collected almost 600 euro in a matter of only a few hours.

While they posed for dozens of photographs with individuals and families of all nationalities Wayne recalled that “Every poppy sold represents a life. That is why it is so important that we never forget.”

The Royal British Legion would like to thank the management and staff at La Zenia Boulevard for their continued support.