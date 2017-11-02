Network Theatre Group presents Puss in Boots

The Costa Blanca is a great place to see theatre all year round and among the best venues is Networks Theatre in Orihuela. Producing 8 shows a year from pantos and dramas to musicals, next year they celebrate their 100th Show! Next up it’s their 16th pantomime and a new production Puss in Boots!

This new production written and directed by artistic director Nick Moore is packed with great jokes, wonderful songs, amazing costumes and all energetically performed for you by a cast of 25 talented actors!

The Networks’ panto is a guaranteed great night out! You’ll have a fabulous time… oh yes you will! Nick also plays the Dame in this hilarious production which boasts over 70 specially made costumes.

There are only 4 public performances so early booking is essential.

The shows are on November 30th 8,15pm, December 1st 9pm and 2nd 4.30pm & 7.00pm. Ticket price 10€ Adults and 5€ Children & Students. Book tickets online at their website www.networkstheatre.com. If you want more information you can contact them on 966 74 0251.