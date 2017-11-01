Several children overcome by fumes in San Javier blaze

Nine people, including several children, had to be treated on Sunday having been affected by inhalation of smoke following a fire on the first floor of a building on the Avenida de Balsicas de San Javier. One further casualty received medical assistance after suffering a nervous breakdown.

The alarm was raised just after 7am reporting the fire on the first floor of the two storey building.

Witnesses reported that there were people who could not evacuate the building because of the thickness of the smoke on the stairs.

Four fire tenders were mobilised at the scene along with three ambulances and medical personnel from the municipal Emergency Service.

The firemen had completely extinguished the fire by 8.20am. Although the outbreak was initially restricted to one room it ended up affecting the whole house.

All of the injured were treated at the scene with none requiring hospitalisation.