RBL Commendation for Benidorm Bar

During the launch of the RBL Poppy Appeal 12 months ago in 2016, one of the Orihuela Costa and District standard bearers, Roy Anderson, collapsed close to Rica’s Beach Bar on the seafront in Benidorm.

The proprietors, Ron and Pilar, immediately went to his aid. The called an ambulance, took him into the bar where they laid him down and treated him until such time as the paramedics arrived to move him to hospital. Everyone agreed that it was a life threatening situation and but for the prompt action of Ron and Pilar the consequences could have been grave.

Fast forward to Friday 27 October and the 2017 launch when Roy was able to pay a visit to the bar and, on behalf of himself, wife Ellen and the Branch, present the couple with a ‘Certificate of Commendation’ for their actions on that day.

Ron said that he was delighted to see that Roy had made a complete recovery while Roy said that Ron and Pilar had done a great job. “I could have easily died and I feel so grateful that they were on hand and that they were able to stabilise my condition.”

“Many people would have just left me where I lay but Ron and Pilar showed true compassion in taking the prompt action that they did.”