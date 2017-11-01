Paddys Point Golf Society

Two teams of 20 set off for Saurines de la Torre for the annual Chairman v Captain challenge match. Golfing conditions were ideal and the course in great condition. The match ended in a draw so Chairman Paul and Captain Rory were sent down the 19th to settle matters.

After much banter and heckling Rory managed to secure the win. It proved to be a very sociable event especially back at Paddy’s. Thank you again Hazel, Rory and staff for your hospitality.

There were no 2’s so the pot is rolled over. Nearest the Pin winners were – Seamus McGearailt, Jim Fegan, Bridie Lee and Jimmy Kiernan. Longest Drive – Neal O’Dowd and Myra Coull.

Our next outing is to Alenda, by bus, on 8th November.