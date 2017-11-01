More than 38 million inbound tourists visit Spain in summer months

Spain received 38,203,864 inbound tourists between June and September. According to the FRONTUR Tourist Border Movement Survey drawn up by the National Statistics Institute, Spain received 8.8 million inbound tourists in September which, in addition to the 8.4 million in June, 10.5 million in July and 10.4 million in August, has completed an excellent summer for tourism.

In the first nine months of the year, more than 66.1 million inbound tourists visited Spain. This is a 10.1% rise on the figures for the same period of 2016 and consolidates the path of growth recorded in the year to date in terms of inbound tourists to Spain.

Noteworthy among the main emitting markets is the United Kingdom, with almost 15.4 million tourists and a rise of 7.8%, followed by Germany, with close on 9.6 million tourists and a rise of 7.5%, and France, with more than 9.3 million tourists and a rise of 1.5%.

Catalonia maintained its leading position in the number of arrivals, with 15.7 million tourists, up 7.8%, followed by the Balearic Islands, with almost 12.3 million, up 6.6%, and the Canary Islands, with more than 10.4 million, up 8.7%.

Arrivals in September

As regards the month of September 2017, 8.8 million inbound tourists visited our country, 11.4% up on the same period of 2016.

The United Kingdom was the main emitting market, with 2,158,423 tourists, a rise of 8.2% on September last year, followed by Germany, with 1,411,770, up 9.3%, and France, with 971,624, down 0.5%.