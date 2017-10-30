La Marina G.S. @ El Plantio Captain’s Day

A field of 32 members and guests met to play in our premier event of the calendar to celebrate captain Elspeth Craig’s year in office.

First event was a Stabledord competition on the par three course at el Plantio, as always in excellent condition. This trophy was won on countback by ex-captain jimmy Scott with a score of 26 points over the 9holes.

We then moved to the main course, again to play a stableford round, during which we were provided with drinks and choccie bars to sustain us through the afternoon.

Not great scoring for the majority alas, but third place went to Vic Smith with 33points with Garry Garbett finishing with a late run to win the trophy with 38 points ,eclipsing Graeme Buchannan’s 35 points.

Nearest the pins went to Mark Leigh and John Lywood who also shared the 2’s pot with guest Eddie Smith.

Prize-giving was at the la marina sports centre where we were treated to an excellent 3- course meal by Helena and her staff ,and the usual silly game was played to the noisy enjoyment of most participants.

Our next meeting is on November 9th at Font del Llop ,first tee 10.am at a cost of 40 euros. As usual the sheet is on the board at the sports centre or contact Alan Craig by e-mail at a100ac@yahoo.co.uk.

A reminder of our next quiz night on Tuesday November 7th ,8 euros including a meal. Please contact Elspeth on elspeth4mcd@yahoo.co.uk to let her know your requirements.