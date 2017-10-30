High speed chase ends with seizure of cocaine valued at 2 million euros

The Guardia Civil has seized ten kilos of cocaine in Elda after a car chase on the Alicante-Madrid motorway that began in Villena.

The Guardia Civil was conducting routine security checks in Villena on Sunday afternoon when the driver of a black Leon Seat León drove straight through the checkpoint.

The Guardia gave chase, firing their weapons into the air as they did so, and calling in support, as the offender raced off at speed down the A903 in the direction of Elda.

The high speed pursuit lasted for about 25kms and was only brought to a halt when a Guardia officer drove his car into that being driven by the suspect. The patrol car was destroyed in the process.

The chase ended close to the Parque Calle Guillén Tato de Elda, near Numancia and Tafalera. Thankfully no-one was injured with the detainee finally arrested and taken to the headquarters of the Civil Guard, Villena, along with the cocaine.

On the open market the ten kilos of cocaine could have reached a value close to two million euros. Both the origin and the final destination of the drugs are now being investigated by the Civil Guard of Villena.