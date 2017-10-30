Brexit, the position and consequences explained

On Tuesday 21st November 2017, from 10:30hrs to 14:00hrs, BREXPATS IN SPAIN is hosting a public meeting with the British Ambassador, British Consul and experts at the University Miguel Hernandez in Elche. All members of the public are invited to attend.

The consular staff are keen to hear the ongoing concerns and views from British people, as are the Spanish authorities who will also be there to do the same.

There are important updates in the negotiations around citizens’ rights and they want to share these first-hand.

The meeting will take place in the Quorum III lecture hall just inside the northern entrance gate.