Two good Winter League successes for Vistabella Bowls

SAL Enterprise. The Albatrosses away at the Emerald Isle fought a hard & very close game, three rinks lost by a total of four shots…disappointing! A win for VB all the same. Thanks to S Kemp, C Watkins & M Furness 19-11. O Ratcliffe, B Norris & K Cuthbert 18-15 and G Fisher, S Allman & Gordon Fisher 21-16. Shots, VB 104(8) – 92(6) E.I.

The Drivers were at home v Quesada Pearls, another extremely close result which went in our favour…just! Winning rinks were G Taylor, D Gunning & L Barber 18-11. F Barclay, B Ewart & G Thorpe 19-13. P Rafferty, B Pointon & Pat Rafferty 14-13. Shots, VB 95(8) – 94(6) Q.

Voyager league Eagles had a bye.

Winter league this week at home v San Miguel, two good wins and another clinched on the last end. L Bishop, C Watkins, B Norris & M Furness 28-2. O Ratcliffe, P Tomkins, S Allman & B Dunn 18-11. L Watkins, L Barber, P Whitehall & E Bishop 15-14. Shots, VB 86(8) – 69(4) SM.

Well done to our Berleen team…a great win again following last weeks victory (which I forgot to mention) . P Ray, Pete Tomkins, B Ray & B Ewart 17-16.

Southern League A div. Lanzadores. At home v San Miguel Jaguars. Two wins, one defeat and three drawn games! L Bishop, C Watkins & P Whitehall 20-10. S Whitehall, S Broadhurst & B Dunn 16-13. The teams of O Ratcliffe, L Watkins & A Brown. S Kemp, K Cuthbert & B Zelin. G Fisher, S Allman & Gordon Fisher all resulted with a draw. Shots, VB 105(9) – 97(5) SM.

The Picadors home game v La Marina Ospreys concluded with three wins apiece with the long game going to the Ospreys. K Hardy, B Pointon & C Thorpe 18-9. D Gunning, A Leggatt & L Barber 19-13. G Taylor, P Ray & B Ray 16-11. Shots, VB 92(6) – 110(8) LM.

Div C Conquistadors away to Monte Mar Toreadors. Three wins from S Kirk, P Tomkins & Penny Tomkins 23-7. S Guy, R Smith & R Hudson 25-7 and R Savage, K Savage & A Kendall 15-14. Shots, VB 97(8) – 92(6) MM. well done team.