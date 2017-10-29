San Luis unable to Klingon to Explorers

The continuing heat this week makes it hard to believe it’s nearly November!

Monday 23rd Enterprise Div. SL Klingons, away v LM Explorers had a tough match 5-9, shots 84-99. Winners: Lynne Morris, Sheila Cammack, Tom Hill 14-12, Pat Bird, Ray Pollock, Graham Bird 19-15, Colin Jackson, Keith Phillips, Mal Hughes 19-19.

Discovery Div. SL Trekkers, a good result home v EI Moonrakers 12-2, shots 157-72. Winners: Helen Hammond, Barry Roseveare, Scott Malden 30-9, Ros Holmes, Bill Webb, Mike Regan 29-8, Shirley Verity, Jo & Jules Pering 39-5, Judy Carroll, Ray Robson, Derrick Cooper 25-10, Margaret Roseveare, Mags Haines, Mike Smith 21-19.

Voyager Div. SL Vulcans home, a good result v Horadada Falcons; 10-4, 117 shots-102. Winners: Kath Waywell, Jim Wright, Bob Bromley 18-14, Dennis Jackson, Dave Tilley, Cas Blay 26-13, Pat Tilley, Kevin Hull, Brenda Brown 28-7, Doug & Fay Beattie, Geoff Shand 20-17.

SL Romulans, away v Mazarron Mariners 2pts-12, shots 46-150. Winners: Chris Lythe, Danny McErlean, Malcolm Ayton 17-15.

Wednesday 25th Winter League home v Bonalba, had a good result 10 points-2, 100 shots-54. Winners: Shirley Verity, Ray Clarke, Jules Pering, Russell Marks 26-13, Ann Holland, Keith Phillips, Brian Pocock, Sabrina Marks, 19-10, Lynne Morris, Mike Regan, June & Keith Jones 19-8, Kath Reid, Neil Morrison, Scott Malden, Ian Kenyon 22-8. No Berleen team.

Friday 27th Southern League: Div. A, SL Lions, home v ER Mustangs, a close result 8-6, shots 101-100. Winners: Lynne Morris, Ray Clarke, Tom Hill 24-9, Steve Simmons, Sheila Cammack, Giuseppe Galelli 19-13, Kath Reid, Neil Morrison, Ian Kenyon 19-17.

Div. B, SL Tigers, away v LM Merlins; a good result 11-3, shots 104-97. Winners: Allen Bowen, Peter Fuller, Suzi Cooper 20-18, Beryl Regan, Jan & Brian Pocock 14-14, Margaret Roseveare, Mike Smith, Mike Regan 21-15, Ros Holmes, Mags Haines, Les Bedford 22-16, Judy Carroll, Barry Roseveare Derrick Cooper 16-14.

Div. C, SL Leopards away v GL Cedars useful points, 8-6, shots 99-114. Winners: Doug & Fay Beattie, Geoff Shand 24-8, Marie Henley, Kath Waywell, Bob Bromley 18-14, Chris Jackson, Kevin Hull, Ian Ross 17-14, Dennis Jackson, Dave Tilley, Caz Blay 17-16.

SL Pumas a close match; home v CB Geckos 6-8, 98shots-101. Winners: Mary Fromson, Lyndon Johnson, Phil Hasler 16-13, Pat Barnes, Ralph Jones, Harry Epsom 31-10, Chris Phillips, Ken Dullaway, Tom Fromson 23-15.

Club information: www.sanluisbowls.byethost7.com or contact June Jones, Club Captain: 691903773.

Sheila Cammack.