CD Torrevieja dedicate victory to ‘Mr Torry Army’

CD TORREVIEJA – 2 CALLOSA CF – 0 …… BY STEVE HIBBERD

Founder Torry Army member Alex Stewart, who sadly passed away whilst on a cruise with wife Pat last week, would probably have glowed with pride as his beloved Torry put on an entertaining show in his honour.

A minutes silence preceded this latest Preferente div encounter, in which hosts Torry included 2 new signing in their line up. The long awaited debut of number 9 Frenchman Marwane finally arrived, whilst midweek capture midfielder Patri started on the bench. Although visitors Callosa started this match in 8th position, they had lost only once in 8 matches, having conceded only 4 goals – a tight outfit to say the least!

It took all of 5 mins for Marwane to get into the action, a clever flick at goal from close range requiring a superb reaction save from opponents keeper Tur. Beltran had been recalled into the strike force following last weeks powder puff debacle at Pinoso, and it was he who was next into action 10 mins later as his piledriver smashed against the post before bouncing to safety.

Buyo had been having a relatively quiet match in the Torry goal mouth, but that was to change on 33 mins, for his point blank reaction save prevented a certain goal. Neither side could muster many moments of creativity, in a opening half which failed to live up to expectation.

Both sides looked psyched up for the next 45 mins play, finely illustrated by the fact that senor Crespo booked no less than 10 players, as well as members of Callosa’s bench who were none too pleased at the way proceedings were unfolding. Top scorer Manu should have opened the scoring on 47 mins, but from 10 yards he rushed his unchallenged shot, failing to trouble Tur in the process.

Manu then turned provider when his accurate cross found the head of Walid, but from close range he could only smack the ball against the bar. Marwane looks the real deal, certainly an eye for a goal, and would have opened his account on the hour mark, had it not been for another important save by Tur denying his blistering drive. Moments later, against the run of play, hearts were in mouths as Regueras shot into the side netting with the goal at his mercy.

Livewire Manu set up Marwane on 66 mins, who confidently stroked the ball under the diving Tur for a thoroughly deserved opener.

It was now end to end stuff, this time Buyo came to his sides rescue, launching himself to magnificently push away an odds on effort by Victor. Manager Pedreno elected to introduce all 3 subs midway through the half, and it was new boy Patri who provided an assist to Manu on 80 mins, only for the pint sized striker to shoot agonizingly wide. With time running out, a bizarre incident decided the match.

Ref Crespo correctly awarded Torry an indirect free kick for Tur’s handling of a back pass inside the area, then surprisingly allowed a quick free kick to be taken. In the wink of an eye, sub Juanpe touched the ball to Manu, who from a short distance had a simple of slamming the ball into a totally unguarded net, with Callosa defenders resembling somewhat unamused statues.

On Sun 5 Nov, ko 1130, Torry make the short trip to Redovan for the next league match on the calendar.

Pat Stewart has announced that all are welcome to attend the funeral of Alex on Weds 1 Nov at 2pm. It will be held at the new Torrevieja tanatorio (close to Carrefour), where everyone is requested NOT to wear dark clothing, instead celebrate the life of Alex in colourful surroundings. VAMOS TORRY.