Marabu Golf Society  at Vistabella on 26th October 2017.

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services
For this month’s meeting a group of 27 players visited the established course at Vistabella taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.
The weather was beautiful and as usual the course was in excellent condition.
Today was Captains Day and Andy Jones provided an excellent day with a bottle of wine for every players plus a free drink back at Leaf’s Restaurant and enough prizes so that every player received a prize.
We had three main individual prizes plus a hidden pairs competition.
The winning scores on the day were as follows:
1st – Andy Jones – 34 points
2nd – Jack Fanning – 34 points
3rd – Pearse McMurray – 33 points
4th – Mike Probert – 32 points
Captains Prize – Morten Kristensen – 36 points
Nearest Pins – Probert,G Singfield,M Singfield and McMurray
Dog of a Day – Paul Warriner
Nearest Captains Drive – G Singfield
Ladies Prize – G Singfield
Longest Drive – J Nicholson
Football Card – Steve Hanaway
Team Winners – Bill Fantom and Jacob Asp Gustin
Team Runners-Up – Mike Probert and Malcolm Jones
After the game we returned to LEAF’s Restaurante, which is located at Pueblo Brava, Quesada for a welcome meal prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.
Our next interim fixture is at Vistabella on 9th November 2017 followed by the society day at Altorreal on 23rd November 2017.
Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.