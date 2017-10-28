Marabu Golf Society  at Vistabella on 26th October 2017.

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this month’s meeting a group of 27 players visited the established course at Vistabella taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was beautiful and as usual the course was in excellent condition.

Today was Captains Day and Andy Jones provided an excellent day with a bottle of wine for every players plus a free drink back at Leaf’s Restaurant and enough prizes so that every player received a prize.

We had three main individual prizes plus a hidden pairs competition.

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

1st – Andy Jones – 34 points

2nd – Jack Fanning – 34 points

3rd – Pearse McMurray – 33 points

4th – Mike Probert – 32 points

Captains Prize – Morten Kristensen – 36 points

Nearest Pins – Probert,G Singfield,M Singfield and McMurray

Dog of a Day – Paul Warriner

Nearest Captains Drive – G Singfield

Ladies Prize – G Singfield

Longest Drive – J Nicholson

Football Card – Steve Hanaway

Team Winners – Bill Fantom and Jacob Asp Gustin

Team Runners-Up – Mike Probert and Malcolm Jones

After the game we returned to LEAF’s Restaurante, which is located at Pueblo Brava, Quesada for a welcome meal prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next interim fixture is at Vistabella on 9th November 2017 followed by the society day at Altorreal on 23rd November 2017.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.