Las Ramblas Golf Society

Monday we played Best 2 from 4 all on the par 3´s.The winning team with a very good score of 97 pts. were Ron Phipps, Benedicte Kruse, Peter Reffell and Brian Dent.

On Wednesday, the coldest day of the month so far It was Stableford Day with some tight scoring coming in. The results were as follows:

Cat.1: 1st Ken Robertson 38 pts. 2nd,, keeping it in the family, on a count back, Liz Robertson 38 pts. and 3rd Olga Douglas 34 pts.

Cat.2: 1st Geoff Biggerstaff 31 pts, 2nd Joyce McClusky 30 pts. and 3rd Ulrika Barthe 29 pts.

2´s Club: Liz Robertson and John Shervell.

Friday was the final of the Pairs Knockout Competition. The winners were Benedicte Kruse & Reg Akehurst, Picture Attached, beating Ron Phipps & John Conway one up. .

Everyone else played a “Waltzer” and the winning team of Terry Field, Marleen Billing, Rod Doel and Dave Pulling scoring 89 pts.