 El Raso Golf Society

Thirty-one people attended the October El Raso Stableford competition held on 27 October at the La Marquesa course. After a fine sunny day the results were as follows: best guest was Arty Crammon.

N.T.P´s were Fred Reeve (5 & 17) Lauraine Walker (11) and Craig Hall (15). Best front nine was guest Paul Howe and best back nine went to Lauraine Walker. Competition winners were: third Steve Sayers 34 pts (cb) second Craig Hall 34 pts (cb) and in first place Carin van der Kruijs also with 34 pts but winning overall on the countback system.

Thanks to Grant and Issy at the Olde Ninth for their continuing hospitality after the game. Our next game is on Friday 24 November at the interesting course of Saurines.