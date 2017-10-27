Pinatar Arena welcomes a new International Cricket Tournament

Pinatar Arena has been chosen by the Elliott Davis London Cricket League to host its III International Tournament from 27 to 30 October.

Up to six different teams from Norway, England, India and Spain will play in this new championship that will be played using a T20 format.

This new event organised in the Pinatarense complex will attract more than 100 participants who during the weekend can enjoy a sport strongly rooted in other countries and which is now booming in Spain.

Since the centre’s opening, numerous cricket teams have used the facilities of Pinatar Arena for their friendly matches and training sessions.

The complex has a playing area and several natural wickets in the training area.