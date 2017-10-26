Trafalgar Day remembered in Torrevieja

Carmen Morate, the Torrevieja Councillor for International Residents was the guest of honour at the most important Royal Navy Association (RNA) event of the year, Trafalgar Day, the commemoration of the Battle of Trafalgar, which took place on October 21, 1805.

Morate, was accompanied by the Director of the International Residents Office, Carlos Gonzalez, at the dinner that brought together about a hundred expatriates. The event was organised by the RNA committee, which is chaired by Paul Edwards.

Held at the Hotel Masa, many of those in attendance came from a number of other Military Associations including the RBL and RAFA whose members had served in the British armed forces.

The event consisted of a welcome reception, a parade of flags, a buffet, the loyal toasts to Queen Elizabeth II, King Phillipe VI and Queen Leticia as well as a raffle and a dance.

The torrevejense branch of the RNA was formed in 1992. The association is open to all who are serving or who have served in the RN, RM, RFA, QARNNS, the Naval Reserve and the Royal Naval Auxiliary Service.