“Moving and Shaking” with HELP Vega Baja

Last Friday, President of HELP Vega Baja, Michele Masson, went along to the charity’s Parkinson Group which meet every Friday afternoon, 2pm in O’Briens Bar in El Raso.

One member of the group, Marion Smith, has recently set-up the Huntinton’s Disease Association (Costa Blanca) which is a registered charity established to support those people in the Costa Blanca coping with the disease and offers both information and support.

A cheque for 500 euros was handed over to Marion by Michele on behalf of HELP Vega Baja.

Michele said “it was a delight to go along to the Parkinson Group. The group is co-ordinated by the delightful Donna Gee and is open to anyone diagnosed with Parkinson’s or other neurological disease and their carers. After two years meeting up, the group has decided that they want to change their name. In future, they will be known as The HELP Vega Baja Movers and Shakers Group. The members felt this new name represents the group and the fun they have together.

Although many of the members have challenges in their day to day living they also have a great time together and members are guaranteed a fun afternoon. At the same time, the support and understanding offered to everyone is also very apparent. Shared experiences and advice is always on hand”

For more information on the HELP Vega Baja Movers and Shakers Group contact Donna Gee on 602 446 575 or email her at donna773@aol.com. Marion Smith is pleased to receive calls from anyone who would like help, information or support on Huntington’s Disease and can be contacted on 634 905 249 or by email info@hda.org.es

Details on HELP Vega Baja can be found on their website at www.helpvegabaja.com or their Facebook page.