Mass VR experience showcases a vision for future cities

500 people experience Ford’s “Autolivery” concept in virtual reality at the same time. The concept was developed by a team of Ford employees for the company’s Last Mile Mobility Challenge, and focuses on the challenging final stages in automated delivery.

It imagines electric self-driving vans used together with drones to pick up and drop off goods and packages in urban areas.

Autolivery forms one part of Ford’s vision for the “City of Tomorrow”, which Steven Armstrong, Group Vice President and President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Ford Motor Company, discussed at the 2017 Handelsblatt Auto-Gipfel event in Sindelfingen, Germany.

The full speech is available here https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/feu/en/news/2017/10/25/transforming-urban-mobility.html