Fred continues his good form at Orba GS

We had 29 players at Bonalba for the Kellaway Plate. We welcomed two guests, Brian Russell and Sean Clarke. After a chilly start to the day we soon experienced very warm sunshine. The greens reflected the wear and tear of a long summer, many of them pockmarked by unrepaired pitchmarks, making putting very unpredictable at times.

The overall winner was Fred Cooley with 36 points on count back from Tony Dickinson, also with 36 points. Both Fred and Tony enjoyed a small handicap cut! In third place was Dave Knight, 34 points, Bob Edwards fourth, 33 points, Mark Gaines fifth, 32 points and sixth, Malcolm Monti, 31 points.

Our two guests claimed nearest pin prizes on hole 4 – Brian Russell – and hole 14 Sean Clarke. Other winners were John Daniels on Hole 8 and Chris Williamson on hole 11.

Next week, Wednesday 8 November we are at Bonalba for a Texas Scramble. 9.00 for 9.44 start. Please contact Sheila via email, golflady17@yahoo.co.uk or phone 638351535 if you wish to play.

Guests are welcome subject to a current handicap certificate