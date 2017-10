For several years now the ADAPT association in San Pedro del Pinatar has made a significant donation of essential school materials to children from poorer families who attend Las Esperanzas school in San Pedro.

The money comes from our Tonne of Money collection and is always received with great appreciation.

In Spain children have to provide all their own materials and this can be a big drain on a family budget.

In the photo are: Belén Andreu – Head of Studies; Adela Pérez – School secretary;