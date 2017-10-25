Hondón Valley RBL celebrates 11th Anniversary

September saw Members celebrate the 11th Anniversary of the Hondón Valley Branch of The Royal British Legion. The Branch has grown over the years and has gone through several changes of venue in order to accommodate an ever-growing Membership.

There were still some ‘Old-Timers’ present who remembered the founding of the Branch back in 2006!

The current Chairman, Ian McNeil, paid tribute to all those who had worked so hard for the Branch and the Legion over the years. Following the formal part of the meeting, Ian and his wife Susan can be seen cutting the extremely tasty cake that she had made for the occasion.

The Branch organises various events locally and has visits to other areas as part of a very varied social programme. You do not need an Armed Forces background to join a Branch of the Legion. It is a great chance of making new friends and enjoying a full social life in Spain. Anyone interested in finding out more is asked to email the secretary on secretary.hondonvalley3577@gmail.com or ring 865 66 61 58. The Branch website also gives further information about our Remembrance Service, www.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/hondon-valley.