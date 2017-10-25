El Plantio Golf Society Joker Competition

Bleary eyes heralded the start of El Plantio 2’s Joker Competition on Tuesday, 24th October, as players were required to arrive early to attend the Society’s A.G.M. Fifteen competitors commenced a shotgun start with each person nominating one different ‘Joker’ hole on the outward nine and one on the inward nine holes – the Stableford scoring double on these.

Obviously not affected as much by the early start was newest member Brian Coupe playing off 14 handicap(not for long).

Nearest the Pins, Hole1 – Martin Rickman and Hole 7 – Brian Coupe.

3rd Place, Handicap 9, Martin Rickman – 43 points. 2nd Place, Handicap 8, Ray Housley – 43 points on C/B. 1st Place, Handicap 14, Brian Coupe – 44 points.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details.

Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann