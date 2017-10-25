We were that mad about music we used to carry in bricks – to put a stage up at Mulholland’s Hotel – and take the bricks down again, after we had finished – Eddie White

Eddie White’s Memoirs of The Showband Era – the Biography of one of Ireland’s best saxophone showband stars – who began playing while at Rainey Grammar School in Magherafelt, aged 12.

Eddie, 70, who now lives in Los Montesinos, Alicante, Spain, had a successful career that saw him perform at The Royal Albert Hall, London; Wembley, and throughout Britain, featuring on the same bill as Sir Tom Jones, Lulu, Sandie Shaw and Charlie Pride.

Eddie talks about playing the saxophone – in a petrol station shed – in his home town of Magherafelt, Northern Ireland, aged 14. To that of his memoirs as part of the showbands he played, including The Breakaways, The Mighty Avons, Robin Averill, Brendan Quinn, and Hugo Duncan and The Tallmen.

Recalling the days building a stage from bricks, Eddie reflected: “We were that mad about playing music we used to carry in bricks – to put a stage up at Mulholland’s Hotel – and take the bricks down again, after we’d finished.”

Eddie also reflects from the era of ‘Flower Power’ – to that of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Eddie, who also performed alongside Country stars Eileen King, ‘Mary Lou’ Coleman and Trionagh Moore, said: “I am living in Spain, enjoying my life. I do think a lot about the past. I have a lot of memories.”

To order a copy of Eddie White’s Memoirs of The Showband Era (£10) for further details email the author Andrew Atkinson direct on: lancashiremedia@gmail.com