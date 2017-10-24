Spanish property sales increase by 16 per cent in August

By
Property in Spain
-
0
Spanish property sales increase by 16 per cent in August
Spanish property sales increase by 16 per cent in August
The number of sales registered in Spain in August was 16% higher than in the same month of 2016. The increase is the seventh year-on-year increase in the first eight months of this year. All of Spain’s 17 regions reported an increase in the amount of activity. The biggest increases were seen in Castilla-La Mancha (37.9% increase), the Comunidad Valenciana (32.5% increase) and Galicia (23% increase). The busiest region in terms of the number of sales per 100.000 inhabitants of property-buying age was the Comunidad Valenciana with 163 people. Longer-term data also shows that the number of sales registered so far in 2017 is up by 14% on the previous year. 315.795 residential property sales were reported up until the end of August and the 12-monthly total stands at 443.483, a year-on-year increase of 13.1%. In 2014 the 12-month total stood below 300.000. The post Spanish property sales increase by 16 per cent in August appeared first on Property for Sale in Spain - Spanish property for sale.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY