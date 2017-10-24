The number of sales registered in Spain in August was 16% higher than in the same month of 2016. The increase is the seventh year-on-year increase in the first eight months of this year. All of Spain’s 17 regions reported an increase in the amount of activity. The biggest increases were seen in Castilla-La Mancha (37.9% increase), the Comunidad Valenciana (32.5% increase) and Galicia (23% increase). The busiest region in terms of the number of sales per 100.000 inhabitants of property-buying age was the Comunidad Valenciana with 163 people. Longer-term data also shows that the number of sales registered so far in 2017 is up by 14% on the previous year. 315.795 residential property sales were reported up until the end of August and the 12-monthly total stands at 443.483, a year-on-year increase of 13.1%. In 2014 the 12-month total stood below 300.000. The post Spanish property sales increase by 16 per cent in August appeared first on Property for Sale in Spain - Spanish property for sale.
