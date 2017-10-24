Local winner for San Miguel Peoples Race

Over a hundred runners ran in the VII Popular Carrera and ” Maratonsico ” in San Miguel de Salinas at the weekend over a 7km course which took them through and around the small Vega Baja village.

The winner of the Men’s Open category, in a time of 23 minutes and 30 seconds, was the Los Montesinos runner Álex González , a member of the Athletics Club Puerto de Torrevieja. María Luisa Culiñez was the female winner in 30 minutes and 53 seconds, while Soraya Lumbreras, came 2nd in 31.13, and Pat Menárguez finished 3rd.

Roque Amorós, of the Trikilómetros Club Almoradí and Christie Hurren, also from the Puerto de Torrevieja, closed out the positions in the Men’s race.