Halloween Terrorífico for Torrevieja and La Mata

Local commerce and business groups have got together in Torrevieja this year to ensure that Halloween will be celebrated in the very best fashion

The Department of Commerce and the Municipal Institute of Culture Joaquin Chapaprieta, have joined with Apymeco, the Polygon Association Casa Grande and the Association of Merchants to take the celebration to Torrevieja and La Mata streets on Tuesday 31 October.

More than fifty shops will provide children with candy and sweets simply by entering the establishment and greeting the staff with the pronouncement “trick or treat.”

Children will also be issued with a zombie passport, in which the shops will put their stamp. On completion of the passport the city council will provide each child with a gift.

Activities have been planned from the early afternoon until early evening. A free makeover will be provided in the Plaza de la Constitución from 16:30 to 18:30 hours where children will also be able to enjoy two sessions of Horror Storytelling, from 17:30 to 18:15 and from 18:45 to 19:30 hours.

The main activity of course will be the Halloween parade to which all children wishing to participate are invited. It will start and finish at Plaza Constitución, passing along Ramón Gallud, Joaquín Chapaprieta, Pedro Lorca, Rambla Juan Mateo and Caballero de Rodas. Timings of the parade are 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. after which there will be music until 10:30 pm.

One of the novelties this year will be the costume competition which will be held in a number of different categories. Those wishing to enter can register on the day.

There will be Workshops of Fear and scientific experiments for the whole family. Local cafes and hotels will also be offering zombie menus.

All the information is available at: www.shoppingtorrevieja.com and on the Facebook page of the Department of Commerce.