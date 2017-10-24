ASPETGA’S 4th Annual Halloween Party at the Gran Alacant dog park

Hosted by ASPETGA, the Pet Owners Association of Santa Pola and Gran Alacant, with the generous support of local businesses and the Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola. Sponsored by Gran Alacant Properties and Gran Alacant TV with the support of Clínica Veterinaria CCV Amorós, Eurohogar Fany y David, Clinica Veterinaria Mundo Animal, Aqua Service, Happy Guau, Toldos Costa Blanca, Disc Doggers, LupoSan, Rio Negro, Vida Animal, Ciudad de Elche, Clínica Veterinaria Santa Pola, Peluqueria Gus, The Dog Lady, Galguita Amelie and Tamara Martinez Estilista.

WHAT: Dress up with your dog and be part of the Halloween costume contest at the Gran Alacant Dog Park. Family friendly fun for kids, adults and dogs. Games for the kids. Prizes for the best costumes, human and canine. Treats for little ones. Tunel de terror haunted house. Raffle and charity market. Spooky photo call. Free!

Hosted by ASPETGA, the Pet Owners Association of Santa Pola and Gran Alacant, with the generous support of local businesses and the Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola. Sponsored by Gran Alacant Properties and Gran Alacant TV with the support of Clínica Veterinaria CCV Amorós, Eurohogar Fany y David, Clinica Veterinaria Mundo Animal, Aqua Service, Happy Guau, Toldos Costa Blanca, Disc Doggers, LupoSan, Rio Negro, Vida Animal, Ciudad de Elche, Clínica Veterinaria Santa Pola, Peluqueria Gus, The Dog Lady, Galguita Amelie and Tamara Martinez Estilista.

Special tribute Edu Gomez, a local dog trainer who lost his life in a traffic accident earlier this autumn.

Funds raised by ASPETGA this year will go to Proyecto Cuatro Patas. The money will help them rebuild their sanctuary after a devastating fire.

ASPETGA will also be collecting donations for their pet food bank. Donations of canned and dried food as well as pet supplies such as cat litter, beds, blankets, toys, etc. are very welcome.

Attendees are reminded to be responsible owners. Clean up after your dog. Supervise your dog at all times. During the event, please keep your dog on a lead to avoid incidents.

ASPETGA President, Olatz Mensua, is available for interviews. Photos will be available to the media after the event.

WHEN: Sunday, October 29th, at 10:00 am

WHERE: The Gran Alacant Dog Park, Carrer de Creta, 71, 03130 Santa Pola, behind the Repsol petrol station, GPS 38.235789, -0.547387

MORE INFORMATION: aspetga@gmail.com or at www.facebook.com/aspetga

About ASPETGA: The Pet Owners Association of Santa Pola and Gran Alacant (ASPETGA) or Asociación de Propietarios de Mascotas de Santa Pola y Gran Alacant is a nonprofit founded by a group of neighbours including a local veterinarian. ASPETGA works to encourage responsible pet ownership in our community by raising awareness of local regulations regarding pet ownership with a special emphasis on the collection of dog droppings.

ASPETGA believes in peaceful coexistence between pet owning and non-pet owning residents and works to create specially designated dog parks and beaches. In addition, ASPETGA programs events to promote canine socialization and good citizenship, organizes competitions and games as well as charitable and fundraising events. Membership is just € 5 per family per year. To join or for more information, please visit www.aspetga.es or www.facebook.com/aspetga