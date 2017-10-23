Late Late Show sees Daya over the line

Daya Nueva 3 v. Redovan 2

Well what would be served up by Daya this evening ? After a pretty even start the home side began to assert themselves and a good effort from Josue on eight minutes just went wide following good build up play. Just three minutes later Daya were back to their usual sloppy play as their defence stood still, the ball was lobbed over defence and keeper to open the scoring for Redovan.

It was almost two goals on fourteen minutes but Antonio in goal beat out a fierce close range shot. Daya went very very close on twenty five minutes hitting the post with a couple of good strikes.

Just moments later a corner from the home side almost flew straight in. This was followed moments later with a Daya shot that clipped the crossbar on its way over. Daya were now the better side and an equaliser would not be against the run of play. The home side again went close on thirty five minutes and again one minute later. It was beginning to look like Daya would never find the back of the net !

So just the one goal in it at the break with the home side having the lion’s share of the play following the visitors’ goal. Daya started the second period well and on forty eight minutes they forced two quick corners. From the second corner Daya scored a perfectly good goal that was ruled out for a foul !

It was all Daya and how they deserved a goal. It was unthinkable that with all the superiority they would not score. On sixty minutes the equaliser came following yet more pressure from the home side, Josema hit a great shot that beat the keeper all ends up. Could Daya now go on and win the game ? On sixty five minutes Antonio made a good save from a Redovan free kick to keep the scores level.

On seventy five minutes the home side conceded a stupid penalty that was blasted home, now Daya had to do it all over again ! On seventy seven minutes Antonio produced a great one handed save to keep the game from going beyond Daya’s reach.

The penalty had given the visitors a massive boost and they were threatening to add to their two goals. With the clock ticking down Daya attacked in numbers, the ball fell to Josue who from out wide lashed home the equaliser.

From the restart Daya again launched long high balls into the visitors penalty area. With the whistle about to go Rocamora latched on to another long ball and thrashed it home for a superb goal to give the home side a well deserved 3-2 result. Man of the Match was Antonio.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor: Segurlab