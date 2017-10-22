Vistabella Open Day attracts healthy attendance

Vistabella Bowls Club organised, in conjunction with Orihuela Town Council and our Sponsor, Linea Directa, an Open Day for players from Orihuela Petanca Club. The Council arranged a coach for them, and Sr. Victor Valverde, the Sports Councillor was in attendance.

After a brief introduction, demonstrating the basic principles of the game they played various fun games mixed with a variety of skill games. Refreshments were provided by the Club, and each player kept a record of their scores, and some players showed a great potential, particularly the winner, Bibiano Lorenzo with 91 points, closely followed by Carmen Navarro with 89 points.

Everybody enjoyed a good morning, and many favourable comments were made, so much so, that the Petanca Club have indicated that they would like to return the compliment at their Club early next year.

The Councillor also said that the event was so successful that he will organise early next year, a similar event on Orihuela Costa for the children at the schools in that area.

This was a pilot scheme by Levante Lawn Bowls to introduce Spaniards to Bowls in order that we can attract them to the Sport so that the future will be secured. As it was successful this format will be used in the near future in other areas, firstly South Alicante, then North Alicante.