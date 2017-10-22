Torry unbeaten run ends in predictable fashion

Pinoso CF – 1 CD Torrevieja – 0

BY STEVE HIBBERD

If a team doesn´t score goals, then they won´t win matches – it´s as simple as that. Therefore, it was no surprise that following a first half that they dominated, once again Torry failed to convert chances, leaving the opposition to capitalize on a late comical defensive error.

What has happened to their early season desire to entertain, for apart from the diminutive Manu, no other striker looks like putting the ball in the back of the net. Following a long awaited international clearance, French striker Marwane has arrived from Algerian side Belouizdad, but alas he was unavailable due to a foot injury.

Another striker Beltran, has flattered to deceive and was not included in the squad, leaving manager Pedreno with little options in the offensive department. He elected to replace Tenza with Zaragoza in defence, but otherwise the side remained unchanged from that which beat Benferri the previous week.

Spirits were high as the Torry Army coach parked outside the quaintly named Perfecto Rico Mira Stadium, for we all knew that a win on a glorious Saturday afternoon in Pinoso could lift Torry to summit of the Preferente division. What we didn´t know was that after 90 minutes play, our team would plummet down the table as a result of a totally inept 2nd half performance.

I´ve lost count of how many times Torry have started a game so well, which was suitably illustrated by the fact that the hosts had 5 players booked for bad tackles, and they looked odds on to win at a canter. Ramiro had a long range effort pushed aside for a corner on 17 mins, then 5 mins later, Juanpe crossed from the left to the far post, where big Zaragoza saw his goalbound header superbly saved by keeper Omar.

Straight up the other end, Cesar forced Buyo to make an important save with his outstretched legs, Pinoso´s one and only attack in the 1st half. Torry also failed to again trouble the keeper, courtesy of constant spoiling tactics by an over physical Pinoso outfit.

On the hour mark, a deep floated free kick found German, but fortunately the Pinoso left back failed to find the mark from close range. It looked a goal when a corner to the far post was headed into the net by Victor, but thankfully it was the side netting which he hit. Torry were starting to show more fight, hence bookings to Borja and Ramiro, but also seemed prepared to sit back, soak up any pressure and return home with a point.

This negative tactic was always a dangerous game to play, and so it proved on 85 mins, in the most careless of circumstances. A high punted ball out of defence was nonchalantly headed towards his own goal by Verdu. It lacked pace, forcing Buyo to leave his area in an attempt to clear the danger, but the quick thinking Fenoll nipped in first, chipped the ball over Buyo, then in the next move cleverly placed it just under the cross bar and wide of the crestfallen Verdu, who had chased back in an attempt to rectify his earlier bloomer.

Next Sunday 29 Oct, Torry welcome mid table Callosa to Vicente Garcia Stadium. I´ve been advised that kick off will be at midday, but it´s strongly advised to check the official club website for confirmation, just in case it stays at the normal time of 5pm.