Spanglish Golf Society at Hacienda Riquelme

For this months meeting the Spanglish Golf Society and a group of 21 players visited the established course at Hacienda Riquleme taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather forecast was for rain storms at approx 6 pm BUT it arrived early and most of the players were 5 or 6 holes from home when the rain arrived and some players headed for the clubhouse while others completed the round with only one or two holes of rain disruption.

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

1st – Mike Probert – 32 points

2nd – Mick Nelson – 31 points

3rd – Danny Wheatley – 28 points

1st – Category B – Brian Prockter – 27 points

Nearest the Pins – Mike Probert,Paul Cawte,Steve Birkett and Brian Prockter

Football Card – Gerry Graves

After the game we returned to the Spanglish bar, which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a welcome snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their support and that of our sponsor Sapphire Properties.

Our next friendly day fixture is at Vistabella on 1st November 2017 and the monthly meeting is at La Torre on 15th November 2017.

If you are interested in joining the society call Paul Cawte on 966731223 or Graham Hall on 664692638 or better still pop into the bar.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.