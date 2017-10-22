Pink Ladies Looking Good

After a not so quiet summer Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers are back into full swing with fund raising for the AECC. September 29th saw two coffee mornings in aid of our charity.

Looking Good Boutique at La Zenia jazzed up their coffee morning with a mini fashion show, a cake auction and lots of cava! Louise was very pleased to present Maria with €300 at the end of the event.

The coffee morning at Bar La Vista, La Finca Golf Algorfa, was organised by the Algorfa Ladies and the money raised on the day was equally split between AECC, MacMillan Nurses and Paul Cunningham Nurses, all receiving an amazing €650 each. Local businesses very kindly provided the raffle prizes including a spa day for two from Welcome Estates, who also donated 30 bottles of cava on the day.

A big thank you also to Smile who presented us with a cheque for €500 at Oasis Bar, Benijofar. Visit our website for upcoming events and information about booking appointments for mammograms, smear tests, prostate exams and skin cancer tests, a couple of minutes out of your day could save your life.

Meanwhile in Torrevieja, last Thursday, on the occasion of the World Health Organisation Day Against Breast Cancer, the Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer gathered in the Plaza de la Constitución where the group release pink balloons into the air. They were also joined by the mayor José Manuel Dolón who provided his support to the event.