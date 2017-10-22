Monte Mar struggle against Lions

Sponsored by The Belfry, The Pub, Bowling Abroad and Avalon

Monte Mar Matadors v San Luis Lions

A tough game against San Luis winning on only one rink well done to Jan Webster, Bill Webster and skip Bill Young. Shots Monte Mar 83 – 114 San Luis. Points Monte Mar 2 – 12 San Luis

Monte Mar Toreadors v La Siesta Gold

Good mornings bowling but not for the Toreadors only winning on one rink and losing by two shots on the last end on two rinks. Well done to Sheila Roberts, John Hunt and Joan Harding. Points Monte Mar 2 – 12 La Siesta. Shots Monte Mar 92 – 126 La Siesta.

For further information about Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club check out our website www.montemarbowls.com or email us at info@montemarbowls.com. We are also on Facebook.