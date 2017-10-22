Las Ramblas Golf Society by Mike Mahony

On Monday we played the “Counters Game” and the winning team with a score of 104 pts. were Olga Douglas, John Conway, Rod Doel and Dave “Mr President” Pulling.

Wednesday was the “Memorial Day Trophy” Pairs Better Ball Scoring, and the winners, Picture Attached, with a score of 47 pts were Geoff Biggerstaff and Liz Robertson. In second place on a count back also with 47 pts were Ken Robertson and Mike Chapman. 3rd were Reg Akehurst and Rachel Leckey with 45 Pt’s.

On Friday we saw the semi – finals of the Pairs Knockout competition with wins for Benedicte Kruse & Reg Akehurst won on the 18th Hole and Ron Phipps & John Conway 4 and 2. The final will be next Friday.

Those not involved played a Texas Scramble and the winning team with a very good score of 57.5 were Alan Douglas, Lindsay Forbes, Jan Svendsen and Peter Radcliff.