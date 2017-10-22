Enterprising result for San Luis 

By

Monday 16th South Alicante Enterprise Div. A Klingons, home v EI Titans had a good result 12-2, shots 126-91. Winners: Margaret Morrison, Sabrina & Russ Marks 26-8, Colin Jackson, Keith Phillips, Mal Hughes 18-15, Lynne Morris, Sheila Cammack, Tom Hill 30-10, Pam Lockett, June & Keith Jones 20-15, Janet & Peter McEneany, Phil Morrachan 19-17.

Discovery Div. B Trekkers, a good result away v LM Pathfinders 11-3, shots 107-84. Allen Bowen, Peter Fuller, Suzi Cooper 16-16, Helen Hammond, Barry Roseveare, Scott Malden 20-13, Ros Holmes, Bill Webb, Mike Regan 15-13, Judy Carroll, Ray Robson, Derrick Cooper 21-8, Shirley Verity, Jo & Jules Pering 21-10.

Voyager Div. C a good result for the Vulcans v Romulans, 10-4, shots 125-85. Winners: Marie Henly, Kath Waywell, Bob Bromley 19-5, Dennis Jackson, Dave Tilley, Cas Blay 17-12, Pat Tilley, Ray Whatmough, Brenda Brown 25-20, Audrey Ford, Margaret Clarke, Charlie Marigold 35-11. Romulans winners: Chris Phillips, Rhys Davies, Tom Fromson 18-16, Marion Davies, Ralph Jones, Harry Epsom 19-13,

Wednesday 18th Winter League away v Monte Mar, had a great result 12 points-0, 118 shots-60. Winners: Shirley Verity, Ray Clarke, Julian Pering, Russell Marks 21-13, Irene Everett, Pam Lockett, Roy Cordell, Tom Hill 25-11, Ann Holland, Keith Phillips, Sabrina Marks, Mal Hughes 25-14, Lynne Morris, Mike Regan, June & Keith Jones 23-10, Kath Reid, Neil Morrison, Scott Malden & Ian Kenyon 24-12. No Berleen team.

Friday 20th Southern League: Div. A SL Lions, away v MM Matadors, a great result 12-2, shots 114-83. Winners: Steve Simmons, Sheila Cammack, Giuseppe Galelli 21-14, Lynne Morris, Ray Clarke, Tom Hill 20-8, Pam Lockett, June & Keith Jones 19-13, Colin Jackson, Keith Phillips, Mal Hughes 19-16, Bob White, Ann Holland, Roy Cordell 21-15.

Div. B SL Tigers, home v LS Blues; a tough match 3-11, shots 100-123. Winners: Allen Bowen, Peter Fuller, Suzi Cooper 25-19, Irene Everett, Bill Webb, Vic Slater 19-19.

Div. C SL Leopards home v ER Broncos a great result, 12-2, shots 118-89. Winners: Chris Jackson, Kevin Hull, Ian Ross 28-15, Dennis Jackson, Dave Tilley, Caz Blay 21-12, Doug & Fay Beattie, Geoff Shand 18-11, Marie Henly, Kath Waywell, Bob Bromley 18-13, Audrey Ford, Margaret Clarke, Charlie Marigold 20-16.

SL Pumas battled away v VB Conquistadors 4-10, 87shots-125. Winners: Chris Lythe, Danny McErlean, Malcolm Ayton 21-16, Anne Jackson, Mario Cavilla, Albert Jackson 19-18.

Club information: www.sanluisbowls.byethost7.com or contact June Jones, Club Captain: 691903773.