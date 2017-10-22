Campoamor arrest for child pornography

A man has been arrested in the Orihuela Costa for allegedly publishing photographs and mobile phone contact details of at least seven children.

The National Police arrested the 26-year-old man in Campoamor for crimes of dishonesty and coercion, accusing him of publishing the photographs and mobile phone information of his victims on websites on which he also offered their sexual services in exchange for money.

The case dates back to June of this year, when a young girl girl denounced the publication of an advertisement with her photograph and her mobile phone number on a website page on which she was shown as offering her sexual services.

Investigators confirmed that the offender had used a server located in another country so as to ensure his anonymity, although the investigators said that they were still able to identify him.

They were also able to identify two other minor victims, who lived in Castellón and Santa Cruz de Tenerife of whom he had published several announcements of the same nature.

Due to the listings the victims received numerous telephone calls every day, where men requested services of a sexual nature. Continuing with the investigations, the investigators verified the connection, thereby identifying the individual who was responsible for the publications.

They were eventually able to trace his whereabouts to Dehesa de Campoamor on the Orihuela Costa where they arrested him for a crime against moral integrity and coercion. When agents examined his computer they found new evidence related to additional girls bringing the number of those identified to seven.

The operation was carried out by agents of the Technological Crime Group of the Provincial Police Brigades of Alicante and Castellón.