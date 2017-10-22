Campaign gets underway for La Siesta Apollos

The Apollos had a home match to start their campaign in the Enterprise Division against La Marina Explorers and they had lift off with a 12-2 victory by 110 shots to 79.Best winning rink was that of Dave Davies with Florence and Mike Edwards winning 25-12.This was closely followed by Ramsay Sinclair, Brian Gardiner and Alex Morrice who won 21-9. The other three winning rinks were much closer affairs the biggest margin being achieved by Dawn and John Taylor with Brian Fraser winning 18-14.

The Pioneers followed the Apollos on to the rink in the Voyager Division against Horadada Falcons and did not having quite such a good start losing by 96 shots to 112 thereby gaining 5 points to their opponents 9.Hilary Clark with Trish Reilly and Vic Mahomet had the best win by 20 shots to 11 whilst Sheila Millward, Derek Smith and John Clark came home by the narrowest of margins by a single shot. The final point was gained by Sue Mahomet, Teteyana Oliver and Pat Reilly who managed to tie their match.

Our Winter League game played their first home fixture following last week’s impressive start to the season but on this occasion the visitors Javea Green proved just too strong winning by 85 shots to 67 getting 8 points to La Siesta’s 4. Pat and Trish Reilly with Mike and Florence Edward s were our biggest winning rink by 17 shots to 11.A great turnaround on the Joy Gardiner, Jim Hudson. Dave Blackie and Jean Cooper rink who early on were nine shots adrift but pulled things around to win 18-16.

The Blues travelled to San Luis to play the Tigers and came away with an excellent 11-3 victory by 124 shots to 100.Three of our six rinks all won by a margin of 9 shots with Dawn Taylor, John Taylor with Brian Harman winning by that margin as did Ann Heath, Robert Heath and John Ball and not to be outdone Sheila Chorley with Bill and Sue Jordan did the same. An exciting finish on the rink of Pat Moore, Dave Blackie and George Richardson sharing the spoils with their opponents.

The Golds turned around there form from the opening week and had a 12-2 victory at home to Montemar Torreadors by 120 shots to 92.Three rinks won by wide margins the best being Hilary Clarke, Derek Smith and Pat Reilly by 34 shots to 17.Barbara Cooper, Trish Reilly won by 23 shots to 12 and Penny Porter, Alan Ralph and Johnnie Ryder won 21-12.