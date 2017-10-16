Yet another poor performance from Daya

C.F. Popular Orihuela Deportivo 4 v. Daya Nueva 0

It was a poor start to the game by both sides and it was not until the tenth minute that a decent attack was mounted, this by Orihuela. The shot that finished the attack gave Mochin in the visitors goal an anxious moment as he needed two attempts at saving it.

On eighteen minutes Daya put together a good move that saw a great cross almost turned in for the opening goal. On twenty minutes the home side took the lead when Daya failed to clear a ball across their back line. Three minutes later it was 2-0 when Mochin could only parry a high cross straight to an opponent who had the easiest of chances in doubling the lead. From a corner on twenty seven minutes the Daya keeper produced a good save to keep the score at 2-0.

Mochin was again in action moments later as the home side threatened to run riot. Daya were not in the game, they had not produced any worthwhile football going forward and their defence was very fragile, one more goal against and it would be all over for them. There were no further goals before the break and Daya were in need of a miracle in the second half.

To be fair to Daya they came out for the second period and took the game to their opponents. The optimism was short lived as a fierce shot from distance flew in for Orihuela’s third goal on fifty two minutes. So game set and match to the home side with surely more goals to follow. On sixty minutes Daya’s Braulio was clean through but his effort was just chased down and cleared. Daya did have the ball in the back of the net on sixty six minutes but it was ruled out for offside.

It was certainly a better showing from Daya this second half but they were not in the same class as their opponents. On seventy minutes it should have been 4-0 but from very close range the ball was blasted over the bar.

Mochin in goal sustained an injury and had to be replaced. Braulio had a great chance to pull one back on eighty minutes but his shot just went wide of the upright. Orihuela went straight down the other end and a neat little lob made it 4-0. So 4-0 to Orihuela who had played a sorry Daya off the park.

How coach, Juan Pedro, lifts his players for next week’s game I just do not know. Answers on a postcard please.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor: Segurlab