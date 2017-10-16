Lawn Bowls Open Day at Vistabella

The Orihuela Councilor for Sports, Víctor Valverde, will be hosting members of the Orihuela and San Bartolomé Petanca club at Vistabella Lawn Bowls Club on Saturday morning.

The event will get underway at 10am where Valencian Delegate Bob Donnelly, together with a number of local coaches, will be introducing the Petanca players to the sport of Lawn Bowls.

The event is open to anybody who might wish to attend with all equipment and coaching provided free of charge.

The councillor said that he would like to “thank Mr. Donnelly, the Valencian Grass Bowling Federation and Joaquín Rocamora, Head of Operations of the Vistabella Golf Club, for their hosting of the Open Day,” remembering that “it is the work of the Department to promote all sports, with the aim of creating links between sports associations within the municipality.”

A free bus will also be provided to those travelling from Orihuela who would like to attend. It will depart at 9.00 hours from the municipal sports centre in San Bartolomé and make a stop in el recinto de los huertos at 9.15.

All those wishing to attend are asked to confirm either by telephone 96 673 77 20 or email: deportes@orihuela.es.