PPGS – the 3rd Una Duffy Golf Tournament

Mar Menor was the venue for the 3rd Una Duffy Golf Tournament. We had a field of 72 golfers (a record) and in spite of flight delays and cancellations all but two of the Irish contingent made it across on time. It was a beautiful October day and despite some bunker trouble we all enjoyed the course which was in good condition as always.

Now, what can we say about Paddy’s Point, well they certainly went over and above the call of duty …..breakfast bap, sandwich for the course and a lovely 3 course evening meal, we were well and truly spoilt. A massive thank you to Rory, Hazel and all their staff, you are a bunch of real troopers. Thanks also to all our sponsors, your generosity is very much appreciated.

John Aird, Peter Callan, David Miller, Fergal Murray (despite putting with a 3 iron) and Patsy Winters shared the 2’s pot. 5th place Ted Duffy 39pts c/b, 4th Gerard Moloney 39pts c/b, 3rd Philip Gervin 39pts c/b, 2nd Jimmy Kiernan 39pts and Winner Jim Wray 40 pts.

Our next fixture is the Chairman v the Captain on Sunday 29th October at Saurines then on Wednesday 8th November we are at Alenda (by coach).

The photo shows Gene Duffy with the winner Jim Wray.