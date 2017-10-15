La Marina Golf Society@ Font del Llop

Our biggest attendance of the autumn met at the magnificent Font del Llop course to participate in a stableford competition. It was enjoyable playing in slightly cooler weather without the normal strong wind associated with this course.

Some excellent scores were recorded, but once again it was the usual suspects who took the main prizes.

In the silver group it was Gerry McCabe with 38 points, and he is obviously heading for the gold group if he keeps up his performances for the rest of the year.

Gold winner was secretary Alan Craig with 40 points and soon heading for a single figure handicap.

Nearest the pins were won by Louvain Smith, Norman Pickett, Steve Warner and Bill Stobo.

Our guest prize went to Lesley Cullen who, despite her initial nervousness, returned a very creditable 30 points.

We were pleased to welcome several guests and hope they enjoyed their day enough to take full membership.

Our next meeting is captain’s day at el Plantio on October 26th. The cost is 55 euros to include a 0930 start on the 9-hole course, bacon roll and coffee, a round on the 18- hole course followed by dinner at the la marina club. Contact Alan Craig on 634477788 or a100ac@yahoo.co.uk.

An early reminder of our next quiz night on Tuesday 7th November, full details to follow.

An unusual tale to finish with. One of our guests, Ron Duncan, has told us that by putting his name on the list for this meeting he had been contacted by an old friend he had not seen for several years and they have since renewed their acquaintance.