El Plantio 2 GS Texas Scramble

Unfortunately, an un-notified withdrawal of the highest handicapped player from Tuesday 10th October’s Texas Scramble, left the pairings being unable to be altered, leaving the two lowest handicapped players being backed up by a very competent third player.

The fact that they had their combined handicap reduced did not seem to affect their scoring and they finished almost 3.50 shots ahead of the nearest competition.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 1 – John Wilby, Hole 4 – Lawrence Wanty.

3rd Place, Handicap 5.32 – David Swann, Keith Smith, Bryan Watson – 49.68 shots

2nd Place, Handicap 5.12 – Martin Rickman, Chris Davies, Mike Davies – 47.88 shots

1st Place, Handicap 3.60 – John Wilby, Lawrence Wanty, Lyn Young – 44.40 shots

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230