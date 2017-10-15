Amores steers Torry to joint top

CD Torrevieja 1 Benferri CF 0

By Steve Hibberd

Unbelievably, before start of play against struggling Benferri, Torry not only sat in 2nd place, but after 6 games were still unbeaten. But it could, and should, have been the leaders slot they occupied, for disappointing consecutive draws against inferior opposition has cost them four easy points.

Benferri arrived at Vicente Garcia Stadium with only 1 win under their belt, whilst local manager Pedreño knew full well that a winning mentality had to be instilled into his men, if further shock results were to be prevented.

As for the game itself, just one moment of class was enough to see Torry go into the half time interval with a narrow lead, but it was one that they hardly deserved.

With only ten minutes played a delightful through ball from Ramiro set up Manu Amores on the edge of the Benferri area. The winger still had a lot to do but he was able to trick his way through the box to steer the ball past Roberto and give the home side an early lead.

Against the side sitting 3rd from bottom we hoped that the floodgates were about to open but it was Benferri that took the game to their hosts as they looked to pull themselves level.

A penalty claim by the visitors was quite rightly waved away by the referee on the half hour but in a scrappy half, in which both sides had chances, Buyo in the Torry goal was by far the busier of the two keepers.

If only the game could have started as it finished! It started as a slow burner but the teams went at each other hammer and tongs second half. Really good stuff after the break. The second half had everything – some bits of brilliance, particularly by the two keepers – some mistakes, and probably a fair result in the end.

Penalty shouts from both teams fell on deaf ears, as Alfonso was bundled over midway through the half followed by the upending of Torry’s Ramiro in the final minutes of the game.

Goal scorer Manu Amores ran himself into the ground and was certainly the midfield workhorse and man of the match as the home side just about shaded the game.

The Torry Army hope to run a coach to next week’s away match at Pinoso, who have also started off their season well, but more fans need to confirm seats to make it happen. Call the Torry Army office on 966 784 111, or Colin Lancaster on 966 731 172, if you would like to travel.

The game seems likely to be played on Saturday but, as always, check the Torry website or call one on the numbers above for details.