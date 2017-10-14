Spectacular start for Greenlands Bowls Club

Both our teams have started the new season in spectacular fashion I am pleased to report. In Division C of the Southern League, we visited El Rancho and came away with the following result. – total shots for – 107. against – 91. points for – 12. against – 2.

Winning rinks were – Dave Field, Joan Oliver. Tony Hodges. – 21 shots to 16. Janet Bliss, John Newell, Margaret Hirst. – 25 shots to 11. Pat Wray, Jim Mc lean, John Wray, – 19 – 15. Jean Giddings, Neville Pulfer, Dave Giddings. – 18 shots to 15. Terry Powell John Dowell, Mike Cassidy. – 16 shots to 13. Well done Everyone.

In the B Division the Oaks were at home to Horadada Royals, A super game played in the right spirit. Final score was – – Total shots for – 105, Against – 86. Points for – 10. Against – 4. Winning rinks were — Rudy Watley, Jean Thompson, Chris Dewar. = 22 shots to 10. Heather Meson, Margaret Dewar, Dave Webb. – 17 shots to 15. Ann Butterworth, Val Duchet, Barry Collins. – 18 shots to 11. Janet Webb, Jim Wilcock, Mike Kelly. – 20 shots to 15.

For All enquiries regarding joining fees etc, please telephone Haley on 966844399 who will be pleased to help you.