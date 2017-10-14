Spanish TV stars drop in on Torrevieja

Spanish actors Javier Gutiérrez and Pilar López were both in Torrevieja last week shooting a 15 minute film called ‘Torrevieja’, the story of the meeting of two people who seek happiness in Torrevieja.

The film was shot by the salt flats, in the town’s coves and beaches as well as the Sevillanas fair and round about the town itself.

The Councilor for Culture, Domingo Pérez, met the director and actors on Friday when he presented them to the local press.

The director, Belén Verdugo, said that there is a real link between the actors and Torrevieja, she herself has spent 15 years living in the area, the actor and producer Carlos Mures is from Torrevieja and Javier Gutiérrez has spent many summers here during his childhood.

Javier Gutiérrez has appeared in more than fifty films and is currently starring in the television series “Estoy vivo” while Pilar López received a Goya for her role as Queen Joanna of Castile in the film Juana la Loca, and currently features in the Antena 3 prison drama “Vis a Vis”.