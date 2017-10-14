Mojácar attends  Guardia Civil Celebration

Representing Mojácar, Mayor Rosmari Cano attended the solemn Mass held in Garrucha’s San Joaquín Church, organized by the town’s Guardia Civil to mark the day of their Patron Saint, Virgen del Pilar.

The Mass, officiated by the parish priest D. Domingo Navarrete, was also attended by Ángel Capel and Juan Carlos Moreno representing Garrucha Council. Also present, were individuals and associations that play a leading role in local life including; Brotherhoods, The Fishing Guild, a Justice of the Peace, the high command of the Guardia Civil, Local Police Chiefs from Mojácar and Garrucha, the National Police, the Legión and judicial authorities, as well as relatives and members of the public who wanted join in the day’s celebrations.

As always, the image of the Virgen del Pilar, was placed at the main altar of the Church, with the symbolic placing of Guardia arms, as well as a floral offering.

On this occasion, after the Mass, an emotional tribute was made by the Guardia Lieutenant to his Sub-Lieutenant, Cristóbal Carvajal, to mark his last attendance as an active member as he will soon pass to the reserves.

The Garrucha Guardia Civil has a contingent of seventy staff working in different units that cover all services, from Weapons Intervention, Seprona to Judicial Police, with responsibility for a large number of municipalities across the Levante Almeriense.